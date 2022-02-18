Advertise with Us
Inside Memphis Flyer with Writer Chris McCoy

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s edition of the Memphis Flyer is available now.

Writer Chris McCoy joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about the stiff competition for the upcoming Academy Awards that includes ties to Memphis.

Watch his interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of Memphis Flyer is on newsstands now or visit memphisflyer.com to read more.

