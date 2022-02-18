How to Better Understand & Combat Imposter Syndrome

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just because we think something, doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s true.

Dr. Gail Gazelle MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how to better understand and combat imposter syndrome.

“A surprisingly large number of highly accomplished people walk around feeling like they are an imposter, and it really wears them down,” Dr. Gazelle said. “What’s important to recognize, however, is that this isn’t actually the truth. What is the truth is that the Imposter Syndrome is simply a thought process that the mind grabs onto, a very subjective one at that, and it is one that you can decide not to believe.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.