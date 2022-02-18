Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
First Alert to soggy conditions next week

Looking ahead to the week of Feb 21, 2022
WMC First Alert Weather
By Erin Thomas
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Enjoy the dry and sunny weekend because your First Alert weather team is looking ahead to next week as a weather system will sit over the Mid-South, giving us several days of rain.

Monday will start off dry, but showers will begin in the afternoon as a slow-moving cold front moves into the region.

This cold front will become nearly stationary and therefore linger over the Mid-South for several days.

Rain will become widespread by Tuesday morning and rain will continue through the evening.

Showers will also be possible on Wednesday and Thursday.

5 Day Rain Chance for Feb 20 - 24, 2022 (as of Friday, Feb 18, 2022)
5 Day Rain Chance for Feb 20 - 24, 2022 (as of Friday, Feb 18, 2022)(WMC)

This all points toward a potential for heavy rainfall across the Mid-South, which could lead to flooding concerns.

Many areas Areas could pick up between 2 to 3 inches of rain through next week, but we`ll certainly be on the lookout for locally higher amounts.

Estimated Rainfall amounts Monday-Thursday, Feb 21-24, 2022 (as of Friday, Feb 18, 2022)
Estimated Rainfall amounts Monday-Thursday, Feb 21-24, 2022 (as of Friday, Feb 18, 2022)(WMC)

The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this weather event, so stay tuned for updates!

