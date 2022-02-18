Experts seeing positive spring travel outlook

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Spring is right around the corner with a positive outlook for air travel this year.

If you’re planning spring travel, especially in the coming weeks, now may be the time to buy your tickets.

According to Hopper, a travel booking app , Spring Break airfare prices are down by 6% in comparison to 2019 but prices are expected to rise 45% between now and mid-March.

Glen Thomas with the Memphis International Airport says the coming weeks will be busy. So far leisure travel makes up a majority of the trips the airport sees.

“We’re seeing good signs already. We have been tracking anywhere from 80 to 90% of where we were in 2019 which was a record setting year and that’s really largely without business travel. So as business travel returns, we could see those numbers exceed 2019 levels,” Thomas said.

Top places where mid-southerners are traveling include Orlando, Dallas, LA, South Florida and Atlanta.

Thomas says some routes are making their return and more options are on the way.

“Yes, we have recovered most of the flights that were suspended during the pandemic. We’ve also gained a few and we’ve had a few announcements. Spirit starts later this year. Also, both Delta and American are starting nonstop flights to Boston later this year,” Thomas said.

So, if you’re planning to fly in the coming weeks, prepare ahead.

“Get here 2 hours before your flight departure time. Gives you plenty of time to park. Plenty of time to get through security. Worst case, you get here a little bit early, and you can enjoy some of these new amenities,” Thomas said.

