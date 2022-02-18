Advertise with Us
Expert shares how to improve your gut health

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Gut health is important and can improve your overall health.

Registered dietician and Gut Health Expert Tara Karr joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the signs and symptom of poor gut health and how certain foods and supplements can really help.

“There might be some foods that are contributing to poor gut health,” Karr said. “Some of the top three are artificial sweeteners, those are tied to a not-so-healthy gut, alcoholic beverages unfortunately as well, and then those ultra-processed foods.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

