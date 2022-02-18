Criminal justice advocates call upcoming election pivotal for Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dozens of candidates are vying for Shelby County offices that could have significant effects within the criminal justice system locally.

District Attorney, Shelby County Sheriff, County Commission seats, County Mayor and judges are just a few of the positions on this year’s ballot.

“This is truly a watershed moment. I think it is very pivotal, because we have to have individuals who see the community as a place that has great potential, and the greatest assets of the community are the people,” Reverend Dr. Byron Moore said.

Dr. Moore is the senior pastor of St. Andrew AME. He is also a part of the Black Clergy Collaborative of Memphis. One pillar of the organization seeks to advocate for policy changes within the criminal justice system.

“We want a DA, for instance, that will not look to score political points in an election time. [We want] to make sure that that person is fair, that that person is more about justice, that that person is more about equality, that that person sees all citizens the same. In a Sheriff, we want the same thing,” said Moore.

Other Memphis based organizations like Just City are also making their concerns known, particularly when it comes to bail reform.

Director Josh Spickler said Just City has bailed out thousands who have not been charged with violent crimes.

“A $5,000 bail or below means that you’re not charged with a violent crime. So, when we hear from our elected officials that the jail is reserved for people accused of only the worst offenses, it’s not true. There are 2100 people in that jail and hundreds of them are there on bonds under $5,000,” Spickler said.

Spickler also said Black people face even greater disadvantages within the county’s criminal justice system.

“In this community and in this jail, for example, which is 87% African American, Black lives don’t matter. Because if they did, we would have addressed this long ago. The people who sit in those seats and have held those elected offices and get paid those salaries would have changed this,” Spickler said.

Both Moore and Spickler say they want to see a system that seeks justice and rehabilitation. They want candidates to present actionable platforms without empty promises.

“We want to see a platform that is inclusive. We want to see a platform that addresses issues. We want to see a platform that talks about the realities of our circumstances and situations and addresses the people where they are,” Moore said.

The Shelby County primaries are on May 3. Early voting begins on April 13. The last day to register to vote is April 4.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.