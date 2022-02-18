Crews robbed while trying to restore power to MLGW customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) works to get the lights back on again, Action News 5 asked utility leaders and Memphis police what’s being done to keep linesmen and tree trimming crews safe from criminal activity.

MLGW’s tree trimming maintenance plan was impacted over the summer by criminals robbing the out-of-town tree trimmers. More than a dozen incidents were reported. Thursday, MLGW and the Memphis Police Department confirmed crooks are at it again.

Memphis police say tree trimmers were robbed at gunpoint in the 5400 block of Angela Lane in East Memphis Monday. Surveillance cameras got a good shot of one of the suspects dressed all in red. The getaway car was a white Infiniti.

The police department said the crooks stole two chainsaws valued at $2,000. Utility crews also reported being robbed during the ice storm restoration. That shiny, copper wire is what the bad guys are after.

MLGW said thieves targeted a crew working on Avalon in Midtown Memphis Feb. 7. An attempted theft was reported Feb. 12. Neighbors in Hedge Hills, an East Memphis subdivision, were asked to look through their Ring camera archives to see if they had any video of crooks stealing copper off a utility truck over the weekend.

Tree trimming companies are now so hesitant to come back to Memphis, MLGW may create its own in-house tree crew. MLGW President and CEO J.T. Young talked to the utility’s board members about it during their meeting Wednesday.

“Typically, that’s not what utilities do for a number of reasons but it’s not off the table,” said young. I think the key question here is going to be Memphis has some uniqueness when it comes to, as I think I heard Alonzo (MLGW Senior VP & COO Alonzo Weaver) say, Memphis is a forest. And so we do have some things that are fairly unique in terms of our layout versus other cities, but we are looking at that.”

MLGW provided the following statement when Action News 5 asked what’s being done to protect the hardworking linemen and tree trimmers:

“MLGW Corporate Security routinely patrols work sites and also coordinates crews’ work sites closely with law enforcement to ensure the safety of our employees and contracted crews. Crews are advised if they feel unsafe to leave the area and report suspicious activity.”

And Memphis police tell Action News 5:

“There have been covert operations and directed patrols in areas where they are tree trimming. Additionally, we encourage workers to be alert while they are on the worksites. Thieves are looking for distracted individuals.”

If you recognize the accused thief in the surveillance photos released by the Memphis Police Department or know anything about the tree trimmer robbery Monday on Angela Lane in East Memphis, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. A reward of up to $2,000 could be yours if there’s an arrest in the case.

