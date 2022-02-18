Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
COVID-19 test positivity rate drops below 10% in Shelby County

SCHD COVID-19 data 2/18/22(Shelby County Health Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The weekly test positivity rate for COVID-19 has been on a steady decline since omicron surge in December.

This week, the Shelby County Health Department reports the current positivity rate for the week ending in February 12 is 9%. This is down from 13% for the previous week.

SCHD also reports 302 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths over the last 24 hours in Shelby County.

This brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases seen in the county to 235,004 and deaths to 3,052 since the pandemic began in 2020.

There are currently 2,614 active cases in the county and the seven day rolling average is 282 cases per day.

Pediatric data is as follows:

  • 78 new pediatric cases reported in the last 24 hours
  • 622 active pediatric cases in the county
  • 48,402 total pediatric cases since the pandemic began

Shelby County is averaging 393 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 79.5% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

  • 556,351 total people vaccinated
  • 1,202,930 total vaccinations administered
  • 2,750 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

More on Shelby County’s COVID-19 data can be found at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

