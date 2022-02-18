Cold air moved in overnight, but temperatures climb over the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a cold morning with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. Even with full sunshine today, high temperatures will only climb to the mid 40s. It will be another cold night with low temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s under a clear sky.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 45 degrees. Winds: North at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds: Southwest at 5 mph.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will slowly climb over the weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will also be sunny with high temperatures in the mid 60s and lows near 50 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: A weather system will sit over the Mid-South for most of next week, which will give us several days with rain. Monday will start off dry, but showers will begin in the afternoon. Rain will become widespread by Tuesday morning and rain will continue through the evening. Showers will also be possible on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will remain above average with highs in the upper 60s Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will drop to the mid 50s Wednesday.

