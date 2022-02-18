CodeCrew recipient of Nike’s Black Community Commitment Grant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nike is giving a total of $7.75 million to national and local organizations as a part of the company’s Black Community Commitment Grant. It is an initiative aimed at supporting organizations that educate and empower black communities.

One such organization receiving a portion of the grant is CodeCrew.

“We are honored that Nike believes in the work that we’re doing of bringing quality computer science education to kids and adults across members,” said CodeCrew’s co-founder and Executive Director Meka Egwuekwe.

CodeCrew is a non-profit in Memphis that teaches and assists adults with starting careers in tech. CodeCrew also introduces young minds to the world of computer science.

“We do K-12 in-school electives classes where we go directly into schools. But then also after school and summer programs where we offer different project-based topics like robotics, drones, mobile apps, websites video games and things that get kids excited, but also get kids learning,” Egwuekwe said.

Nike has allocated a total of $600,000, which will be split across 10 organizations in Memphis including CodeCrew.

“This will allow us to expand our after-school and summer programming, and the K-12 space for kids,” Egwuekwe said.

Another portion will go towards CodeCrew’s students who wish to stay in the program but need help financially to continue.

CodeCrew advocates for students beyond local classrooms. The organization supports bills like HB 2153. If passed, it would give K-12 students greater access to computer science courses and allow computer science courses to count as an admissions requirement for higher education.

“We’re really excited about what that’s going to mean for the state,” Egwuekwe said. He plans to head to Nashville to meet with legislators about the bill as soon as next week.

Nine other Memphis-based organizations will receive portions of Nike’s grant, including Memphis Interfaith Coalition for Action and Hope, Legacy of Legends CDC, Black Business Association of Memphis, Heal the Hood Foundation, Vance Avenue Youth Development, Streets Ministries, The Consortium Memphis Music Town, 100 Black Men of Memphis and The Way Community Group.

