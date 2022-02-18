Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Breakdown: Why NASA is launching a new mission of its kind

For the first time ever, NASA is exploring a world made not of rock or ice, but of metal.
By Erin Thomas
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s just another space rock. Ore is it?

This year, NASA has plans to explore an asteroid made of metal.

A mission known as Psyche, and the first of its kind.

This illustration depicts the 140-mile-wide (226-kilometer-wide) asteroid Psyche, the target of...
This illustration depicts the 140-mile-wide (226-kilometer-wide) asteroid Psyche, the target of NASA’s mission of the same name. Based on data obtained from Earth, scientists believe the asteroid is a mixture of metal and rock.(NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU)

According to NASA:









The Pysche Mission is set to launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on August 1, 2022.

Mission Timeline

  • 2022 - Launch of Psyche spacecraft from Kennedy Space Center, Florida
  • 2023 - Mars Flyby of Psyche spacecraft
  • 2026 - Psyche spacecraft arrives in asteroid’s orbit
  • 2026-2027 - Psyche spacecraft orbits the Psyche asteroid

You can follow along by visiting the mission website here.

