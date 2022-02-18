Breakdown: Why NASA is launching a new mission of its kind
For the first time ever, NASA is exploring a world made not of rock or ice, but of metal.
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s just another space rock. Ore is it?
This year, NASA has plans to explore an asteroid made of metal.
A mission known as Psyche, and the first of its kind.
According to NASA:
The Pysche Mission is set to launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on August 1, 2022.
Mission Timeline
- 2022 - Launch of Psyche spacecraft from Kennedy Space Center, Florida
- 2023 - Mars Flyby of Psyche spacecraft
- 2026 - Psyche spacecraft arrives in asteroid’s orbit
- 2026-2027 - Psyche spacecraft orbits the Psyche asteroid
You can follow along by visiting the mission website here.
