Bluff City Life: Thursday, 17 Feb

Elevating Minority-Owned Businesses

Rise & Thrive! A resource to keep minority or women owned businesses going, Comcast RISE wants you to apply for their Tech Awards to celebrate your hard work!

Jason Gumbs | Senior Vice President of Comcast | comcastrise.com

Playhouse on the Square

The stage is set! See which adventures await you and your family at Playhouse on the Square!

Marcus Cox | Director of Community Outreach at Playhouse on the Square | playhouseonthesquare.org

Elegance & Black Opulence

Get a bite of Black Opulence! The elegant culinary event featuring Memphis’ top chefs and entertainers

Chef Jennifer Gillespie | Owner & Lead Chef of CDT and MORE Catering Services | cdtandmore.com

Develop H.E.R. Women’s Summit

How you can join in the celebration of women making a difference in the mid-south!

Lindsey Bray | Fund Development Manager for Junior League of Memphis | developherws.org | jlmemphis.org

Chef Zoë François’ Vanilla Extract

Boost your dessert with a homemade secret! A celebrity chef spills the beans on creating your own vanilla extract!

Zoë François | Acclaimed Pastry Chef & Cookbook Author | zoebakes.com

Gabriel Iglesias at FedExForum

Laugh out loud with Gabriel Iglesias. Find out when you can catch him live in the 901!

Gabriel Iglesias | “Back on Tour” at FedExForum | fluffyguy.com

Money Management

It’s time to focus on our finance to better budget as we navigate tax season.

Shelia Terrell | President & CEO of RISE Memphis | risememphis.org

Avocado Recipes to Fall in Love With

Pati Janich | Pati’s Mexican Table | avocadosfrommexico.com

