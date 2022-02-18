Bluff City Life: Thursday, 17 Feb
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Elevating Minority-Owned Businesses
Rise & Thrive! A resource to keep minority or women owned businesses going, Comcast RISE wants you to apply for their Tech Awards to celebrate your hard work!
Jason Gumbs | Senior Vice President of Comcast | comcastrise.com
The stage is set! See which adventures await you and your family at Playhouse on the Square!
Marcus Cox | Director of Community Outreach at Playhouse on the Square | playhouseonthesquare.org
Get a bite of Black Opulence! The elegant culinary event featuring Memphis’ top chefs and entertainers
Chef Jennifer Gillespie | Owner & Lead Chef of CDT and MORE Catering Services | cdtandmore.com
How you can join in the celebration of women making a difference in the mid-south!
Lindsey Bray | Fund Development Manager for Junior League of Memphis | developherws.org | jlmemphis.org
Chef Zoë François’ Vanilla Extract
Boost your dessert with a homemade secret! A celebrity chef spills the beans on creating your own vanilla extract!
Zoë François | Acclaimed Pastry Chef & Cookbook Author | zoebakes.com
Gabriel Iglesias at FedExForum
Laugh out loud with Gabriel Iglesias. Find out when you can catch him live in the 901!
Gabriel Iglesias | “Back on Tour” at FedExForum | fluffyguy.com
It’s time to focus on our finance to better budget as we navigate tax season.
Shelia Terrell | President & CEO of RISE Memphis | risememphis.org
Avocado Recipes to Fall in Love With
Pati Janich | Pati’s Mexican Table | avocadosfrommexico.com
