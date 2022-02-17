Woman uncuffs herself, jumps from moving van to escape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 24-year-old woman has been charged with escaping on a felony level and assault after unhandcuffing herself and jumping from a moving van while being transported to jail.

According to the affidavit, Abbigail Allison had been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell fentanyl. While being transported she freed herself from her handcuffs and chain links and proceeded to escape through the rear door of the vehicle, jumping from the vehicle on the exit ramp of I-40 and Sycamore View Road.

Officers in the vehicle were notified by an internal alarm and began to pursue Allison. They gave her several verbal commands for Allison to stop, but she continued to run. Eventually the officers caught Allison and placed her back into custody, despite Allison’s efforts to resist arrest.

Allison is charged with escape at the felony level and assault.

