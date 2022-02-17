Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Woman uncuffs herself, jumps from moving van to escape

Woman uncuffs herself, jumps from moving van to escape
Woman uncuffs herself, jumps from moving van to escape(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 24-year-old woman has been charged with escaping on a felony level and assault after unhandcuffing herself and jumping from a moving van while being transported to jail.

According to the affidavit, Abbigail Allison had been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell fentanyl. While being transported she freed herself from her handcuffs and chain links and proceeded to escape through the rear door of the vehicle, jumping from the vehicle on the exit ramp of I-40 and Sycamore View Road.

Officers in the vehicle were notified by an internal alarm and began to pursue Allison. They gave her several verbal commands for Allison to stop, but she continued to run. Eventually the officers caught Allison and placed her back into custody, despite Allison’s efforts to resist arrest.

Allison is charged with escape at the felony level and assault.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Man involved in car chase jumps off I-40 bridge
Man involved in car chase jumps off I-40 bridge
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Severe weather threat has ended in the Mid-South
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Cell phone video shows moments before and after woman jumped from cruise ship
Lemuel Taylor accused of running over a woman
Man charged after running over his girlfriend twice on Valentine’s Day

Latest News

NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
Bottom Line: Health ways to consume salt
Bottom Line: Health ways to consume salt
Tunica County Sheriff’s Office investigating school shooting threat
Federal gun violence reduction initiative underway in North Mississippi
Federal gun violence reduction initiative launching in North Mississippi