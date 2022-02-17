Two crashes block interstates in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Car crashes have lanes shut down and traffic backed up on I-55 and I-240.

Four cars were involved in a crash on I-240 near Walnut Grove, blocking all lanes of traffic Thursday afternoon.

Traffic has since started to move again at a slow pace and delays are expected.

A separate crash on I-55 involving multiple vehicles has also been reported, blocking two southbound lanes and the right shoulder

