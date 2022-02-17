Tunica County Sheriff’s Office investigating school shooting threat
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office investigating a school shooting threat Thursday.
All schools within Tunica County were placed on lockdown while authorities investigated the threat.
As of 1 p.m., all schools are cleared and resuming normal operations. The investigation is ongoing.
