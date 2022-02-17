Showers & storms through late afternoon...a few could be severe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Scattered showers and storms are likely with the main line of storms moving through between noon and 5 PM. Damaging wind is the main threat. Winds ahead of the main line could reach 40 mph. There is the possibility for a few rotating storms and maybe a tornado, mainly in north MS. A TORNADO WATCH is in effect until 6 PM for most of the Action News 5 viewing area. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

TONIGHT: Slow clearing and much colder with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 40s and lows near 30.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 60s and lows in the 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Clouds will linger for most of the week. There may be a few showers Monday. Tuesday through Friday will be wet at times. Periods of heavy rain could lead to a flood threat in some areas by mid-week. Highs will be in the 60s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

