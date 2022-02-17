Severe storms possible tomorrow making Thursday a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An ENHANCE RISK of severe weather for the Mid-South tomorrow as a potent cold front brings rain and thunderstorms followed by significantly colder air to the area. Some storms could be capable of producing damaging wind, isolated tornadoes, heavy rain, and hail to much of the area.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers, a South wind at 15 to 25 MPH, and overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, Southwest wind at 15 to 25 MPH and gusting, and high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Gradually Clearing with a North wind at 10 to 20 MPH and lows in the mid to upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Sunny and cold with highs in the mid 40s and lows near 30.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s and lows near 50.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, and lows near 60. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 40s. Wednesday will be cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Facebook: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.