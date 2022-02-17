Orange Mound residents remember neighbor who died in house fire in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A beloved Orange Mound resident was remembered Wednesday with a special farewell.

Lois Valentine was called “Ms. Orange Mound.” She passed away tragically this weekend in a house fire.

Valentine died two days before Valentine’s Day in a tragic house fire in Mississippi. The news came as a shock to the Orange Mound community. She’s called the neighborhood home for more than 55 years.

There was a moment of silence, a few kind words, and a balloon release to remember the well-known resident. The 77-year-old died in a house fire Saturday while visiting family in Ashland, Mississippi.

Her family says nine people were inside the home at the time of the fire, and she was the only fatality.

Valentine moved to Orange Mound in 1966 and raised all 10 of her children in the community. Everybody knew her, from business owners to the kids at the basketball court.

Loved ones say in this day and age, that’s pretty special.

“When you see someone who really loves where they’re from, who really loves what they’re doing and why they’re here, it says a lot,” said Valentine’s nephew, James Davis. “So many people will be in a community and they’ll leave or your parents will die off. Your grandparents will sell their home, but Lois stayed right here. My aunt stayed here because she loved Orange Mound.”

Valentine will be laid to rest Saturday at 1 p.m., which will include a carriage-drawn procession down Park Avenue and throughout Orange Mound.

