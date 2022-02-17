MLGW examines storm response ahead of expected severe weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With damaging winds in the First Alert forecast for Thursday, Memphis Light, Gas Water (MLGW) has a warning for the utility’s 429,000 customers: be prepared for possible power outages.

It’s only been 48 hours since the utility restored service to all of the 233,000 homes and businesses that lost power in the ice storm Feb. 3.

Now, MLGW says trees and limbs weakened by that storm could fall and knock out power during this next round of severe weather with wind gusts expected to be 35 mph and above.

During the MLGW board meeting Wednesday, utility leaders went over what worked and what did not work during the latest mass restoration process.

MLGW President and CEO J.T. Young says the new text message system crashed because there was no power. MLGW’s tech team will be talking with Louisiana utilities to see how their text alert systems work during storms.

Tree trimming was a problem both before and after the storm. The out-of-town tree trimmers contracted to cut back Memphis limbs near power lines over the summer kept getting robbed, delaying the process. And right now, only out-of-town tree trimmers have the certification needed to work near power lines. Young says the utility is now thinking about creating an in-house tree trimming team, which he says is rare for a utility.

And just getting crews into town to help with restoration was not easy. They couldn’t get to Memphis and Shelby County to stage up and get ready.

“We were unable to secure contractors because there were concerns in their locations about what the storm was going to do there,” Young said. “So, it was difficult early on for us to get contractors to commit to come in very early because they didn’t want to release their crews. And this is typically what we would do, too, if we thought we would have some damage.”

As for preparations for this next round of potentially severe weather, with the primary threat being strong winds, MLGW told Action News 5:

“MLGW crews and contract crews are ready to respond to any local damages or outages *Customers should avoid contact with downed lines because even if the power’s out the line can still be energized *Call the MLGW’s Emergency Hotline at: 901-528-4465 to report downed lines.”

To report an outage, call MLGW at 901-544-6500.

