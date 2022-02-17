Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Mid-South schools announce early dismissal due to severe weather threat

Mid-South schools announce early dismissal due to severe weather threat
Mid-South schools announce early dismissal due to severe weather threat
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several schools have announced early dismissal on Thursday, February 17, due to inclement weather.

Schools that have notified Action News 5 of early dismissal include:

  • Marshall County Schools - Dismissal time 12:15 p.m.
  • Corinth School District - Dismissal time 12:30 p.m.
  • North Tippah School District - Dismissal time 11:45 a.m.
  • Alcorn School District - Dismissal time 12:15 p.m.

Action News 5 will update this story throughout the day as we are notified of any additional dismissals.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Man involved in car chase jumps off I-40 bridge
Man involved in car chase jumps off I-40 bridge
Lemuel Taylor accused of running over a woman
Man charged after running over his girlfriend twice on Valentine’s Day
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Thursday
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Woman jumped from cruise ship balcony in Gulf of Mexico

Latest News

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Thursday
First Alert Weather Day
Showers & storms through late afternoon...a few could be severe
bb
First Alert Weather Late Morning Update - 2/17
MLGW
MLGW expects severe storms to cause another wave of outages