Mid-South schools announce early dismissal due to severe weather threat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several schools have announced early dismissal on Thursday, February 17, due to inclement weather.

Schools that have notified Action News 5 of early dismissal include:

Marshall County Schools - Dismissal time 12:15 p.m.

Corinth School District - Dismissal time 12:30 p.m.

North Tippah School District - Dismissal time 11:45 a.m.

Alcorn School District - Dismissal time 12:15 p.m.

Action News 5 will update this story throughout the day as we are notified of any additional dismissals.

