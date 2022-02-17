Advertise with Us
MFD: Residential fire intentionally set

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Coleman Avenue at 5: 30 a.m. Thursday morning.

The report says that no injuries were reported from the fire, but that the fire was intentionally set by an open flame device. Property damages from this incident total $29,000.

This incident is still under investigation and no further details have been provided at this time.

