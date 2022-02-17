Memphis Tiger women get big win at SMU

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tiger women’s hoop squad got a statement win on the road blasting SMU 72-54.

The University of Memphis (UofM) started with a 7-0 run and did not look back.

It was all Memphis in the final 10 minutes of play. the Tigers took their largest lead of the night at 71-49 with 2:30 left in the game. The UofM led in scoring by Alana Davis with 18 points, hitting 7-11 from the field.

Jamirah Shutes went over the 1,000 point threshold for her career with 15 in the game. Emani Jefferson added 13.

Memphis is back in action Saturday at Wichita State for Senior Day. Tipoff is at 2 p.m. at the Elma Roane Field House. Senior Day celebrations take place after the game.

