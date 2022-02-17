Memphis Crime Commission to announce new 5-year Safe Community Action Plan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Combating violent crime has been an issue in the Memphis area for years. Now, the Memphis Crime Commission is announcing a new 5-year plan hoping to bring solutions to the problem

The new plan, which will be laid out Thursday afternoon, is a culmination of community input and other practices.

According to the Memphis Crime Commission, overall crime in Shelby County was down by less than 2%, major property crime was down by almost 10% but violent crime is up by 12%. In 2021, in comparison to 2016, gun-related violent incidents are up in Memphis by more than 25%. It’s statistics like these that layout why the new Community Action Plan is needed.

Through these efforts, city leaders are hoping to strengthen community engagement in crime prevention and reduce violent crime overall.

Officials say the crime commission’s plan is composed of the best evidence-based practices. Some of the practices have been implemented in the Memphis community, in other cities, or a mixture of both. The plan was created with input from community meetings with recommendations from roughly 800 participants.

There were also recommendations from public and private sector stakeholders and from a public opinion poll conducted last September.

We’ll keep you updated on the

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.