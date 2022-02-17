Man involved in car chase jumps off I-40 bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man involved in a car chase with West Memphis Police jumped off of the I-40 bridge.

According to a report from WMPD, officers located a stolen vehicle on Ingram Boulevard around 2:03 a.m. on Wednesday. Before officers could make contact, the suspects in the vehicle drove off and officers began to pursue them.

The report says officers pursued the car eastbound on I-40, where the suspects hit on officer’s car before crashing into the concrete divider wall, disabling the vehicle.

The driver then got out of the car, jumped over the divider and ran across traffic in the westbound lanes. He then jumped over the north facing concrete wall where he fell a substantial distance to the ground. He did not survive his injuries from the fall and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The remaining two suspects were taken into custody and charge with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

This is an ongoing investigation for the Arkansas State Police.

