Inclement weather causes power outages for MLGW customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some MLGW customers might be experiencing outages as severe weather comes through the Mid-South.

Currently, MLGW reports that there are 244 outages affecting 7,436 customers.

It’s been just a couple of days since power was restored for the remaining customers who lost power during the ice storm on Feb. 3. Now MLGW says strong winds from thunderstorms could cause more outages as the storm progresses.

