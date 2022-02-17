Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Inclement weather causes power outages for MLGW customers

Inclement weather causes power outages for MLGW customers
Inclement weather causes power outages for MLGW customers(MLGW)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some MLGW customers might be experiencing outages as severe weather comes through the Mid-South.

Currently, MLGW reports that there are 244 outages affecting 7,436 customers.

It’s been just a couple of days since power was restored for the remaining customers who lost power during the ice storm on Feb. 3. Now MLGW says strong winds from thunderstorms could cause more outages as the storm progresses.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Man involved in car chase jumps off I-40 bridge
Man involved in car chase jumps off I-40 bridge
Lemuel Taylor accused of running over a woman
Man charged after running over his girlfriend twice on Valentine’s Day
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Thursday
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Cell phone video shows woman held by cruise ship security before she jumped

Latest News

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Thursday
City of Memphis opens 12-hour warming center
Mid-South schools announce early dismissal due to severe weather threat
Mid-South schools announce early dismissal due to severe weather threat
First Alert Weather Day
Showers & storms through late afternoon...a few could be severe