Health department reports 261 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reports 261 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases in Shelby County to 234,702 and 3,044 deaths since the pandemic began.

SCHD reports the current seven day rolling average of COVID-19 cases 325 cases per day for the last seven days.

There are currently 3,044 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 722 of them are pediatric cases.

SCHD reports the test positivity rate as 12.8% for the week ending in February 5.

Shelby County is averaging 410 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 79.4% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

556,192 total people vaccinated

1,202,382 total vaccinations administered

2,868 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

More on Shelby County’s COVID-19 data can be found at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

