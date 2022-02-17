Haywood County holds first community meeting on Blue Oval City

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s official, construction on Ford’s Blue Oval City will break ground in March.

The billion-dollar project is expected to bring thousands of jobs to West Tennessee.

Wednesday, Haywood County and those working on the project held a community meeting. Hundreds of people from and outside the county attended the meeting to ask those who are working on Blue Oval City how this site will affect them.

It’s the first of many community meetings to come and some attendees said they left with more questions than answers.

“My major thing is please provide us with the information that we’re needing and please be honest with us,” said attendee Brenda Whitmore.

Brenda Whitmore and her family were just some of the hundreds of people who came to Wednesday’s meeting.

Her family owns land in Fredonia. She and her cousin Edgar hope for more meetings and that everyone involved with the project will attend.

“Be precise,” said attendee Edgar Whitmore. “Be consistent and be honest.”

“And also bring people who actually know the answers to the questions,” said Brenda Whitmore. “They should already know because Ford Motor Company has done this many times.”

Representatives from Ford and the Tennessee Department of Transportation were not at the meeting. Many people had questions about roadways, work along highways, drainage, and potential commercial developments -- questions officials at the meeting said they couldn’t answer.

However, they did have answers related to work on site. Clay Bright with the Megasite Authority Board said they break ground mid-March.

“This is a huge undertaking,” said Bright. “It’s a huge impact to this area and I think everybody, the state’s sensitive, the contractors and Ford is sensitive about how this is going to impact their community. Not just the construction but long term. Everybody wants to be a good neighbor.”

Walbridge Construction Company said they hope to have 1,000 people working on site by the end of 2022.

The next meeting with residents in Haywood County hasn’t been announced just yet.

Many attendees also had questions about how their land would be affected by the development of Blue Oval City. Representatives at the meeting said those questions would be answered by the Tennessee Department of Transportation and the county.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.