Grizzlies host Blazers for final game before NBA All-Star break

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Grizzlies are back on another win streak, going for their seventh straight as they host the Trail Blazers.

The Grizzlies are holding steady in that three spot in the West, gaining ground on the Warriors. Now, they’re just a game and a half back from second.

A win would continue this streak for the Grizzlies and send off Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to Cleveland on a good note. Morant didn’t play Tuesday night with left ankle soreness. He’s questionable to play Wednesday night.

“Ja’s one of the best players in the league,” said Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke. “If we can come out and still play well without him, it just shows how great of a team we are and how our chemistry we’ve built is really showing this year.”

If you are going to the game, Morant’s All-Star jersey is out.

The Grizzlies are going for their 42nd win Wednesday night, which would exceed their preseason prediction of winning 41 wins, doing it before the All-Star break.

