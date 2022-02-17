Grizzlies 6 game winning streak broken by Blazers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was the final game before the NBA All-Star break and the Memphis Grizzlies have surpassed just about all expectations.

Their 41 victories equal the number of wins for the whole season made by the most optimistic of prognosticators before the campaign started.

At FedExForum, fans showed love to their All-Star starter Ja Morant and he showed them love right back. So did his teammates after they mobbed him when he’s presented with his All-Star jersey at center court. It was quite a scene for a team that’s way ahead of all projections.

Morant was making his projection for NBA Most Valuable Player while the rest of the Grizzlies were dead-legged at the start. Morant had his motor running hot, even though he was questionable for the game with a sore foot. Morant weaved in and out of the Blazers’ defense with 20 points in the first quarter alone. He scored a season-high 44 points with 11 assists. The problem is, he didn’t get much help until it was too late.

Desmond Bane heated up for 30 points, including a career-high 7 3-pointers (7-12 from 3 tuning up for Saturday’s 3-point contest in Cleveland).

Brandon Clarke with 14 and 10, but, Jeran Jackson, Jr. and Steven Adams struggled with only 9 points and 9 rebounds between them.

The Blazers were in control from the outset, getting hot shooting from everybody in the lineup, especially Anfernee Simons. Simons was unstoppable with a sweet jump shot. It was 31 for Simons 32 for Jusuf Nurkic.

Former Grizzlies Justise Winslow and Ben McLemore combine for 30 points and 9 rebounds

Josh Hart with 22 and the Blazers ended the Griz 6-game winning streak with a final score of 123-119. The Grizzlies are now 41-19 now take a break for this weekend’s All-Star festivities.

They’re back in action next Thursday at Minnesota.

