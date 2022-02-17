Advertise with Us
Funeral announced for murdered Memphis mother allegedly killed by child’s father

(WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a mother who was murdered in Memphis earlier this month.

Danielle Hoyle, 27, was fatally shot in Whitehaven Feb. 1. Her two-day-old baby, Kennedy, was thrown in the Mississippi River.

Kennedy’s father, 25-year-old Brandon Isabelle has been charged with their deaths.

Visitation for Hoyle will be Thursday, Feb. 17 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at N.J. Ford & Sons Funeral Home on South Parkway W. Her funeral will be at noon Saturday, Feb. 19 at Brown Missionary Baptist Church on Swinnea Road.

