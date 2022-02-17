Advertise with Us
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Thursday

By Erin Thomas, Spencer Denton, Brittney Bryant and Ron Childers
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

There is an ENHANCED RISK (Level 3/5) for severe thunderstorms across the majority of the Mid-South today.

TIMING: The best chance for storms will be between noon and 4 pm.

There is an Enhanced Risk for severe thunderstorms across the majority of the Mid-South today....
There is an Enhanced Risk for severe thunderstorms across the majority of the Mid-South today. Feb 17, 2022.(WMC)

This morning, gusty southerly winds are occurring across the Mid-South. The winds will continue to increase especially from mid-morning into the afternoon as the cold front approaches.

Sustained speeds of 20-25 MPH with gusts as high as 45-50 MPH will be possible, even if your area doesn’t experience a severe thunderstorm.

Damaged trees and limbs from the recent ice storm will be most susceptible to falling, and a few power outages may result.

Check the MLGW Outage Map here.

Wind Gust forecast today, Feb 17, 2022
Wind Gust forecast today, Feb 17, 2022(WMC)

A WIND ADVISORY remains in effect until 9 PM for the entire Action News 5 viewing area.

Winds could blow around unsecured objects.

High profile vehicles should use extra caution, especially on east-west oriented roads.

Wind Advisory in effect until 9 PM Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
Wind Advisory in effect until 9 PM Thursday, Feb 17, 2022(WMC)

While damaging winds will be the main threat, any severe storms that develop will be capable of producing hail, tornadoes, and localized flash flooding.

Severe Outlook today, Feb 17, 2022
Severe Outlook today, Feb 17, 2022(WMC)

The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this weather event, so stay tuned for updates!

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app
How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

Colder air will filter into the Mid-South behind the cold front tonight and will remain in place for Friday. Highs on Friday will be in the 40s.

A warming trend will begin to occur over the weekend. Expect highs to reach back into the 60s by Sunday.

Next week looks very active across the Mid-South with several rounds of showers returning by early next week.

7 Day forecast as of 8 AM Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
7 Day forecast as of 8 AM Thursday, Feb 17, 2022(WMC)

