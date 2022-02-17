Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

First Alert to severe thunderstorms today, cold air arrives tonight

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:31 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few early morning showers and storms will be possible, but there will be a few dry hours after sunrise. This may give the atmosphere enough time to recover before a cold front delivers a line of thunderstorms this afternoon. The best chance for storms will be between noon and 4 pm. Some severe storms will be possible with damaging winds being the main concern. There is a Wind Advisory in effect until 9 pm with wind gusts up to 45 mph.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 90%. High: 69 degrees. Winds: South at 25-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds: North at 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: It will feel much cooler tomorrow behind the front. Friday afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s on Friday night.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will also be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 60s and lows near 50 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Rain will arrive on Monday and showers will also be possible next Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will remain above average with highs in the upper 60s Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Man involved in car chase jumps off I-40 bridge
Man involved in car chase jumps off I-40 bridge
Lemuel Taylor accused of running over a woman
Man charged after running over his girlfriend twice on Valentine’s Day
Beale Street Music Festival
Memphis in May Beale Street Music Festival announces 2022 lineup
Tree trimmer robbed while on the job
Tree trimmer robbed at gunpoint while on the job in Memphis

Latest News

MLGW examines storm response ahead of expected severe weather
MLGW examines storm response ahead of expected severe weather
Wednesday evening weather update
Severe storms possible tomorrow making Thursday a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-February 16, 2022
Weather
Spencer's Forecast