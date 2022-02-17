First Alert to severe thunderstorms today, cold air arrives tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few early morning showers and storms will be possible, but there will be a few dry hours after sunrise. This may give the atmosphere enough time to recover before a cold front delivers a line of thunderstorms this afternoon. The best chance for storms will be between noon and 4 pm. Some severe storms will be possible with damaging winds being the main concern. There is a Wind Advisory in effect until 9 pm with wind gusts up to 45 mph.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 90%. High: 69 degrees. Winds: South at 25-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds: North at 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: It will feel much cooler tomorrow behind the front. Friday afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s on Friday night.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will also be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 60s and lows near 50 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Rain will arrive on Monday and showers will also be possible next Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will remain above average with highs in the upper 60s Monday and Tuesday.

