Federal gun violence reduction initiative underway in North Mississippi

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A federal initiative that has been in place in central and south Mississippi will now be implemented in North Mississippi.

The Violent Gun Reduction and Interdiction Program will work to reduce violent crime.

Law enforcement will focus on felons in possession of firearms, armed robberies of businesses, and armed carjacking.

“We identify individuals through crime, whether it is a local crime where a felon in possession of a weapon that they are not authorized to have by law that becomes a federal crime,” said Jermicha L. Fomby FBI Jackson’s special agent in charge.

Under this program, the RICO statute will also be enforced, meaning if a gang member is engaged in violent crime, every known member of that gang can be held accountable for the crime.

Southaven, Olive Branch, and Oxford police departments will be involved in the initiative.

