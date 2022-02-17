Advertise with Us
Family, friends gather to remember 15-year-old murder victim in Memphis

Family, friends gather to remember 15-year-old murder victim in Memphis
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family and friends of 15-year-old Damien Smith, Jr. came together Wednesday to remember his life.

Smith was shot and killed Monday while hanging outside of a residence on Ratcliff Lane.

People gathered near the site where Smith was killed. They released balloons into the sky in his honor.

Marcus Orr, 38, is charged in the shooting. He is being held at 201 Poplar without bond.

