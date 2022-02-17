City of Memphis opens 12-hour warming center
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Severe weather is sweeping across the Mid-South and temperatures are expected to drop tonight leaving those without shelter out in the cold.
The City of Memphis is opening a warming center Thursday night from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday to help anyone in need.
It will be at the Marion Hale Community Center at 4791 Willow Road.
Anyone seeking entry will have to take a COVID-19 test and follow social distancing guidelines. Masking is strongly encouraged.
If you are seeking overnight shelter accommodations, call:
- Memphis Union Mission | 383 Poplar Ave. | 901-526-8403
- Salvation Army | 696 Jackson Ave. | 901-529-4545
