City of Memphis opens 12-hour warming center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Severe weather is sweeping across the Mid-South and temperatures are expected to drop tonight leaving those without shelter out in the cold.

The City of Memphis is opening a warming center Thursday night from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday to help anyone in need.

It will be at the Marion Hale Community Center at 4791 Willow Road.

Anyone seeking entry will have to take a COVID-19 test and follow social distancing guidelines. Masking is strongly encouraged.

If you are seeking overnight shelter accommodations, call:

Memphis Union Mission | 383 Poplar Ave. | 901-526-8403

Salvation Army | 696 Jackson Ave. | 901-529-4545

