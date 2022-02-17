Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 16 Feb
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
NFL Players Team Up to Tackle Home Repairs
What do an NFL player, home improvement business, and a non-profit organization have in common? They all want to provide critical repairs to homes of people in need.
Amon-Ra St. Brown – Detroit Lions Wide Receiver
Caroline Blakely – President and CEO, Rebuilding Together | rebuildingtogether.org
Morton Museum of Collierville History
All aboard to the Morton Museum of Collierville History, highlighting a unique depiction in the railroad industry from the two men whose photographs were amongst the first in documenting this industry for the masses.
Kate Renner | Director of Morton Museum of Collierville History | colliervilletn.gov/morton-museum
Clarity on Covid-19 Variants & Vaccines
Overwhelmed by the constant changes surrounding Covid-19? Get answers to common questions from the experts.
Dr. Marie-Elizabeth Ramas | Family Physician based in Nashua, New Hampshire | familydoctor.org/vaccines
Non-Surgical & Outpatient Fibroid Procedure
Fibroids is an all-too-common condition many women face, and a hysterectomy isn’t the only option for treatment anymore. The new way you can find relief.
Phillip T. Zeni, Jr, M.D. | Zenith Health and Aesthetics | zenithmemphis.com | zenithfibroids.com
East Memphis Location: 6126 Poplar Ave | Southaven Location: 5740 Getwell Rd 3 B
