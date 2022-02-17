Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 16 Feb

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Feb. 17, 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

NFL Players Team Up to Tackle Home Repairs

What do an NFL player, home improvement business, and a non-profit organization have in common? They all want to provide critical repairs to homes of people in need.

Amon-Ra St. Brown – Detroit Lions Wide Receiver

Caroline Blakely – President and CEO, Rebuilding Together | rebuildingtogether.org

Morton Museum of Collierville History

All aboard to the Morton Museum of Collierville History, highlighting a unique depiction in the railroad industry from the two men whose photographs were amongst the first in documenting this industry for the masses.

Kate Renner | Director of Morton Museum of Collierville History | colliervilletn.gov/morton-museum

Clarity on Covid-19 Variants & Vaccines

Overwhelmed by the constant changes surrounding Covid-19? Get answers to common questions from the experts.

Dr. Marie-Elizabeth Ramas | Family Physician based in Nashua, New Hampshire | familydoctor.org/vaccines

Non-Surgical & Outpatient Fibroid Procedure

Fibroids is an all-too-common condition many women face, and a hysterectomy isn’t the only option for treatment anymore. The new way you can find relief.

Phillip T. Zeni, Jr, M.D. | Zenith Health and Aesthetics | zenithmemphis.com | zenithfibroids.com

East Memphis Location: 6126 Poplar Ave | Southaven Location: 5740 Getwell Rd 3 B

