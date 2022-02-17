Arrest warrant issued for released suspect in Young Dolph murder investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Law enforcement issued an arrest warrant for a third suspect believed to be involved in the murder of 36-year-old Memphis rapper Young Dolph.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana says suspect Shundale Barnett was released on Jan. 21 after being arrested along with Justin Johnson on Jan. 11.

The two were tracked down at a truck stop in Brazil, Indiana.

Investigators say Barnett is believed to have been providing assistance to Johnson since the beginning of the investigation and is now charged with being an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says there is an active warrant out for Barnett that was issued on the same day of his arrest.

Action News 5 reached out to U.S. Marshalls, Memphis police and Shelby County District Attorney’s Office to clarify why Barnett was released and not extradited back to Shelby County.

DA’s office and U.S. Marshalls say this is an ongoing investigation and prosecution and cannot comment further.

