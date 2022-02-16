Windy today and severe storms possible Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly cloudy, windy and mild the rest of the day. Even with clouds, high temperatures will be in the low 70s with gusty south winds at 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and windy with a few showers possible. The first round of rain and storms will arrive by morning. Temperatures will hold in the mid 60s. Winds south at 15-25 mph.

THURSDAY STORM THREAT: Early morning rain and storms will move out by 10 AM in most areas. A few of those could contain small hail. The main line of storms will move through between noon and 5 PM. Damaging wind is the main threat. There is the possible for rotating storms and maybe a tornado somewhere in west TN or north MS. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds ahead of the main line could reach 40 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Slow clearing and much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 40s and lows near 30.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 60s and lows in the 40s.

