Windy day today with your First Alert to storms Thursday

By Erin Thomas
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southerly winds will continue to increase across the Mid-South today and a WIND ADVISORY is in effect as winds will increase to 20-25 mph this afternoon.

Strong winds will continue tonight and will become even stronger on Thursday with gusts ranging between 35-40 mph, possibly as high as 50 mph at times.

Wind Advisory in effect until 6 PM Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
Wind Advisory in effect until 6 PM Thursday, Feb 17, 2022

The main story of the forecast remains the severe potential on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the Mid-South under a SLIGHT RISK (Level 2/5) for severe weather Thursday.

Severe Weather Risk for Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
Severe Weather Risk for Thursday, Feb 17, 2022

IMPACTS: Damaging winds and hail will be possible with some storms.

TIMING: The cold front will arrive on Thursday, so it will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms. The best chance for storms will be in the morning and afternoon with rain ending after 5 pm.

Futurecast for 1 PM Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
Futurecast for 1 PM Thursday, Feb 17, 2022

This system will bring heavy rainfall at times, which could result in localized flash flooding, but overall the flooding threat is low.

Estimated rainfall amounts will be roughly 1 to 1.5 inches.

Estimated Rainfall through Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
Estimated Rainfall through Thursday, Feb 17, 2022

Colder air will filter into the Mid-South behind the cold front Thursday Night and will remain in place into Friday. Temperatures will begin rebounding over the weekend. However, rain chances will return early next week.

7 Day forecast as of Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022 at 7 AM CT
7 Day forecast as of Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022 at 7 AM CT

The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this weather event, so stay tuned for updates!

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app
How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

