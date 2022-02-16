Windy day today with your First Alert to storms Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southerly winds will continue to increase across the Mid-South today and a WIND ADVISORY is in effect as winds will increase to 20-25 mph this afternoon.

Strong winds will continue tonight and will become even stronger on Thursday with gusts ranging between 35-40 mph, possibly as high as 50 mph at times.

Wind Advisory in effect until 6 PM Thursday, Feb 17, 2022 (WMC)

The main story of the forecast remains the severe potential on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the Mid-South under a SLIGHT RISK (Level 2/5) for severe weather Thursday.

Severe Weather Risk for Thursday, Feb 17, 2022 (WMC)

IMPACTS: Damaging winds and hail will be possible with some storms.

TIMING: The cold front will arrive on Thursday, so it will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms. The best chance for storms will be in the morning and afternoon with rain ending after 5 pm.

Futurecast for 1 PM Thursday, Feb 17, 2022 (WMC)

This system will bring heavy rainfall at times, which could result in localized flash flooding, but overall the flooding threat is low.

Estimated rainfall amounts will be roughly 1 to 1.5 inches.

Estimated Rainfall through Thursday, Feb 17, 2022 (WMC)

Colder air will filter into the Mid-South behind the cold front Thursday Night and will remain in place into Friday. Temperatures will begin rebounding over the weekend. However, rain chances will return early next week.

7 Day forecast as of Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022 at 7 AM CT (WMC)

The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this weather event, so stay tuned for updates!

