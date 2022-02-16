Warm & windy today, thunderstorms arrive tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Although we will start off with some sunshine, clouds will gradually build in this afternoon. High temperatures today will climb to around 70 degrees. A wind advisory is in effect 6 am to 6 pm today with south winds gusting up to 30 mph. A few showers will be possible late tonight with lows in the lower 60s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 70 degrees. Winds: South 15 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 30% late. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds: South at 15 mph.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: A cold front will arrive on Thursday, so it will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms. The best chance for storms will be in the morning and afternoon with rain ending after 5 pm. Damaging winds and hail will be possible with some storms. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s early in the day and then will fall into the upper 20s that night. Friday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 40s and lows near 30 degrees.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 60s and lows in the 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Rain will arrive on Monday and showers will also be possible next Tuesday. Temperatures will remain above average with highs in the upper 60s Monday and around 70 degrees Tuesday.

