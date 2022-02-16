Warm and windy pattern in place ahead of a cold front and our next round of storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A strong southerly flow is driving warm, moist air into the Mid-South ahead of a cold front that will bring rain, thunderstorms, and colder temperatures for the end of the week.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 40s to near 50.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy and wind with a South wind at 15 to 25 MPH and gusting along with afternoon highs near 70.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers, a South wind at 15 to 25 MPH, and lows in the lower 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along highs in the mid to upper 60s early in the day and then falling into the mid to upper 20s overnight. A few storms could be strong to severe Thursday afternoon. Friday will be mostly sunny and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s and lows near 30.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, highs in the mid 60s and lows near 60. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance or rain and high temperatures near 70.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

