UofM student creates sustainable ethical clothing for a cause

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A University of Memphis senior has founded a sustainable ethical clothing brand for a cause.

Lexi Grisanti joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about what lead her to create Sol&Co and how it’s helping to empower women in developing nations to become entrepreneurs.

“I think my heartbreak is really what fueled everything, and injustices moved me to action,” Grisanti said. “I would say I first was inspired to start this clothing line after I moved back from overseas and was just living in the culture shock of America and all the access and resources is had to education and capital and things that could start a business. So, I was super inspired by what we are blessed with here.”

