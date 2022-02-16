Advertise with Us
Tuesday SEC basketball scores

(WVLT)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WMC) - In the SEC, Tennessee got revenge on Kentucky 76-63. The Vols lost by 28 earlier this season at Lexington.

After getting a last-second layup by Jarkell Joiner to send Ole Miss’ game against South Carolina to overtime 74-all, Ole Miss loses on a buzzer-beating half-court heave in the extra period to fall to the Gamecocks 77-74. 

Arkansas travels to Columbia to take care of Missouri 76-57.

