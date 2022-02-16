Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Tree trimmer robbed at gunpoint while on the job in Memphis

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A tree trimmer was robbed at gunpoint while working in a residential area off White Station Road Monday.

Memphis police say he was working on Angela Lane when a white Infiniti pulled up. Two Black males armed with a handgun approached the victim and told him to run away from the scene.

Two chainsaws valued at $1,000 each were stolen.

One of the suspects was dressed in all red and was about 5′10, according to police.

Suspect in armed chainsaw robbery
Suspect in armed chainsaw robbery(Memphis Police Department)

No arrests have been made in this case and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

