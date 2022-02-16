Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Tigers win 6th straight game taking out Cincinnati on road

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WMC) - Playing their way back to college basketball prominence is the task the Memphis Tigers were faced with as they tried to keep their five-game winning streak rolling on the road Tuesday night at Cincinnati.

The game was a makeup for last week’s snowed-out contest in Cincinnati.

Memphis wasted no time going for the gusto early. That’s down on the post with Jalen Duren, who responded with a thtee-point play to give the Tigers the early lead.    

It’s a lead they never relinquished.

Duren had 13 points, three rebounds and some hurried shots on defense. 

When DeAndre Williams plays, the Tigers usually win.

That was the case again in this game

Eight points and rebounds for Williams.

The Tigers defense held Cincinnati to 26%, while Memphis had five players in double figures led by Tyler Harris off the bench with 15.

Landers Nolley had 13 points, six rebounds and three assists.   

Freshman Josh Minott had 10 and six off the bench.

The UofM jumped out by 17 in the first half and held on to win it.

Final Score 81-74.

That’s six in a row for Memphis. The Tigers are now 15-8 overall, 9-4 in the AAC, just behind SMU for second place.

The Tigers’ next game is at SMU Sunday at 2 p.m.

