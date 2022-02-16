TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Humphreys County kids
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - TBI is asking for assistance locating two missing siblings from Humphreys County who were last seen on Monday.
Police are looking for 2-year-old Scarlett Tarpy and 1-year-old Adonis Goff. According to the TBI, Tarpy stands 2′8″, weighs 26 pounds, has blonde hair, brown eyes. Goff is 2′5″ and weighs approximately 21 pounds.
The TBI also stated that the two kids are believed to be with their non-custodial mother. The TBI did not provide any clothing descriptions for the two kids.
If you have any information on their location, please contact 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.