TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Humphreys County kids

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - TBI is asking for assistance locating two missing siblings from Humphreys County who were last seen on Monday.

Police are looking for 2-year-old Scarlett Tarpy and 1-year-old Adonis Goff. According to the TBI, Tarpy stands 2′8″, weighs 26 pounds, has blonde hair, brown eyes. Goff is 2′5″ and weighs approximately 21 pounds.

ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to find Scarlett Tarpy and Adonis Goff, siblings missing from Humphreys County, who are believed to be with their non-custodial mother. They were last seen on Monday.



Spot them? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND!



The TBI also stated that the two kids are believed to be with their non-custodial mother. The TBI did not provide any clothing descriptions for the two kids.

If you have any information on their location, please contact 1-800-TBI-FIND.

