Shelby Co. Fire Dept. makes historic promotions, including husband and wife

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Fire Department is celebrating several promotions within their department Wednesday, including their first ever female battalion chief.

Annette Wright was the first female firefighter hired at the Shelby County Fire Department 24 years ago. She’s now the first female Battalion Chief and also the first to be promoted alongside her own husband, Chris Wright who made Lieutenant on the same day.

Other promotions Wednesday include Martin Pritchard, who is commended for making Driver in his five years of service with the department.

“We really are quite proud to work alongside these three and know that they will take to their new roles with a level of professionalism and skill that they have all learned from their Chiefs throughout the years,” says SCFD.

Promotions: Lieutenant Wright, Battalion Chief Wright and Driver Pritchard (Shelby County Fire Department)

