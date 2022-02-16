Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Program launches in Oxford to prevent catalytic converter theft

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A program is launching in Oxford to prevent catalytic converter theft.

The Oxford Police Department announced Wednesday its partnership with Gateway Tire of Oxford.

Oxford investigators found a way to engrave identifying markers on converters to tie a catalytic converter to a vehicle that it was stolen from. It allows scrap metal vendors to identify if the converter has been stolen.

The service will be at no cost to customers and Gateway Tire will be offering the engraving to any future customers.

The program kicks off at Gateway Tire Feb. 22.

(Source: Oxford Police Department)

