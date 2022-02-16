OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A program is launching in Oxford to prevent catalytic converter theft.

The Oxford Police Department announced Wednesday its partnership with Gateway Tire of Oxford.

Oxford investigators found a way to engrave identifying markers on converters to tie a catalytic converter to a vehicle that it was stolen from. It allows scrap metal vendors to identify if the converter has been stolen.

The service will be at no cost to customers and Gateway Tire will be offering the engraving to any future customers.

The program kicks off at Gateway Tire Feb. 22.

Program launches in Oxford to prevent catalytic converter theft (Source: Oxford Police Department)

