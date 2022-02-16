Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Police: Two shot on Stovall Avenue

Police: Two shot on Stovall Avenue
Police: Two shot on Stovall Avenue(WSMV)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Stovall Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Police say that one man was found shot and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Another man was also found shot and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH with tips.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
Chicago woman facing charges after traffic stop yields 2 kilos of cocaine
Chicago woman facing charges after I-40 traffic stop yields 2 kilos of cocaine
Marcus Orr charged in shooting death of 15-year-old boy
Man charged in shooting death of 15-year-old for hanging out in front of his porch, police say
Concourse B renovations at Memphis International Airport (Source: MIA Twitter)
Modernized Concourse B opens at Memphis International Airport

Latest News

Lieutenant Wright and Battalion Chief Wright
Shelby Co. Fire Dept. makes historic promotions, including husband and wife
Handcuffs graphic
FBI arrests former Tennessee basketball coach in alleged child exploitation case
Rep. Lamar sponsors HB 1830 declaring gun violence as a public health crisis
Rep. Lamar sponsors HB 1830 declaring gun violence as a public health crisis
MLGW
MLGW board members serving despite expired terms
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19