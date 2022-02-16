Police: Two shot on Stovall Avenue
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Stovall Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
Police say that one man was found shot and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Another man was also found shot and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
No suspect information is available at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH with tips.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.