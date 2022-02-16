Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Passenger reportedly went overboard Carnival Valor cruise ship in Gulf

A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.(Viewer Photo)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The United States Coast Guard is responding to reports of a person who went overboard a cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to USCG, a passenger went overboard on the Carnival Valor vessel around 2:28 p.m. on Wed., Feb. 16. It is unclear how the person ended up in the water.

An aircrew is en route to assist in rescue efforts.

The ship left from Cozumel, Mexico around 3:27 p.m. on Tues., Feb. 15.

According to other passengers on board, the ship went into a holding pattern while they waited for Coast Guard crews.

In photos shared to Twitter and FOX 8, a life preserver was seen in the water off the side of the ship.

A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.(Viewer Photo)

The ship is expected to dock in New Orleans Thursday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
Chicago woman facing charges after traffic stop yields 2 kilos of cocaine
Chicago woman facing charges after I-40 traffic stop yields 2 kilos of cocaine
Marcus Orr charged in shooting death of 15-year-old boy
Man charged in shooting death of 15-year-old for hanging out in front of his porch, police say
Concourse B renovations at Memphis International Airport (Source: MIA Twitter)
Modernized Concourse B opens at Memphis International Airport

Latest News

Family, friends gather to remember 15-year-old murder victim in Memphis
Family, friends gather to remember 15-year-old murder victim in Memphis
MLGW examines storm response ahead of expected severe weather
MLGW examines storm response ahead of expected severe weather
Man involved in car chase jumps off I-40 bridge
Man involved in car chase jumps off I-40 bridge
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills....
Mid-South receiving more COVID-19 medications doctor calls part of ‘fix’ to normalcy
TN State Rep. wants gun violence to be treated as health crisis
TN State Rep. wants gun violence to be treated as health crisis